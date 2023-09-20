Mr. Charles Amenyaglo, the Director of Special Services at COWBOY, has urged cocoa farmers to protect their farmlands from the encroachment by illegal miners, stressing the potential consequences.

His appeal follows the severe threats illegal mining, locally known as "galamsey," poses to Ghana's cocoa industry.

Mr. Amenyaglo addressed cocoa farmers during a special event held in Dormeabra, near Asankragwa, situated in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

The occasion was the official handover ceremony of a new primary school block to the Dormeabra Community.

The newly constructed six-unit classroom block, fully furnished and equipped with a library and a computer laboratory, was made possible through funding from Federated Commodities (FEDCO), a licensed cocoa buying company.

FEDCO received support from its partners, STORK and WALTER MATTER, who collaborated with the COCOBOD Foundation to provide an AstroTurf for recreational activities at the school.

This initiative he noted aimed to express gratitude to cocoa farmers for their continued loyalty in selling their produce to the company while encouraging farmers to prioritize education for their children.

Mr. Amenyaglo emphasized that cocoa farmers have benefited significantly from COCOBOD, its affiliated agencies, and partners through various projects aimed at improving social infrastructure, healthcare, and education in cocoa-growing communities.

However, he cautioned farmers about the potential negative consequences of allowing illegal miners onto their lands.

He stressed that selling land to illegal miners could lead to the destruction of fertile soil, pollution of water bodies, and exposure to health issues.

“All these benefits you enjoy after selling your cocoa would be a thing of the past if you give your lands to illegal miners who will in turn destroy the land, pollute water bodies, and expose you to health risks," Mr. Amenyaglo warned.