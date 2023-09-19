ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.09.2023 Headlines

AG to pursue daily hearing of NAM1 fraud and money laundery case

AG to pursue daily hearing of NAM1 fraud and money laundery case
19.09.2023 LISTEN

The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, has announced his intention to seek daily hearings in the case of Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM 1, the CEO of the now-defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited. NAM 1 is currently facing 39 counts of fraud and money laundering charges, and the protracted legal proceedings have spanned several years.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Mr Tuah Yeboah outlined that the pursuit of daily hearings aims to expedite the legal process and provide closure to the victims of NAM 1's alleged fraud.

He emphasised, "We are of the humble opinion that this is a matter that we must apply to the courts for an expedited hearing, so, at the case management, we will put up that application and request to the court, subject to the court’s convenience, to have this matter heard on a daily basis."

In the interim, Nana Appiah Mensah has been granted bail amounting to GH¢500 million, with the requirement of four sureties, none of which need justification.

One of the bail conditions stipulates that he must deposit his passport at the court registry.

This decision comes after NAM 1 entered a plea of not guilty to the 39 counts of fraud and money laundering charges, alongside Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult.

His legal representative, Mr Kwame Akuffo, requested that the court maintain the bail condition of GH¢5 million with no justification, a condition previously granted at the circuit court where the case was initially heard before the state entered a nolle prosequi.

The Deputy Attorney did not oppose the bail application.

However, he urged the court to consider the substantial sum of GH¢1.68 billion involved in the case.

Ultimately, the judge granted bail in the amount of GH¢500 million, requiring four sureties without justification.

Additionally, Nana Appiah Mensah must report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters every Thursday as part of his bail conditions.

— classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vormawor We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vo...

2 hours ago

Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professionalism from military Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professio...

2 hours ago

I do my campaign without insults, I dont mention anybodys name – Bawumia chides Ken Agyapong I do my campaign without insults, I don’t mention anybody’s name – Bawumia chide...

2 hours ago

I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu Bempah I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu ...

2 hours ago

We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans Nimako We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans N...

2 hours ago

Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Owusu Bempah Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Ow...

2 hours ago

Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project

3 hours ago

If 1 to GH4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then 1 to GH12, the fundamentals would be what? — Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundame...

3 hours ago

I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom VIDEO I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Ghana Gas denies alleged rot

Just in....
body-container-line