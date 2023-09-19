Africa’s youth vulnerable to Wagner group recruitment – Prof. Vladimir Antwi-Danso

Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso, an International Relations and Security Expert, has expressed apprehension about Africa’s potential vulnerability to recruitment by Wagner private military group.

He believes that the continent’s large population of unemployed youth creates an environment conducive to the Wagner group’s recruitment efforts, facilitating their operations in Africa.

While acknowledging that Wagner, as a private security group, has the right to recruit globally, Professor Antwi-Danso suggests that their recruitment efforts in Africa may be influenced by the region’s high unemployment rates.

His concerns follow the arrest of three young persons who organised a public durbar in Diabene, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis were seen wearing and showing the flags of Wagner and Russia. The suspects have been identified as Evans, 25, Michael Asiedu, 23, and Ernest Asiedu, 26.

Speaking to Citi News on Tuesday, September 19, Professor Antwi-Danso urged security agencies to investigate whether the Wagner group is actively recruiting from Ghana or funding specific activities within the country.

He emphasized the importance of vigilance among Ghanaian security agencies to identify and monitor potential security threats, particularly those with ties to external organizations.

He also stressed that any covert activities in Ghana with potential security implications should be thoroughly investigated. He warned that if it is discovered that the Wagner group is recruiting from Ghana, there could be security concerns when these recruits return after completing their assignments.

