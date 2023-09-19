ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Africa’s youth vulnerable to Wagner group recruitment – Prof. Vladimir Antwi-Danso

Social News Africas youth vulnerable to Wagner group recruitment – Prof. Vladimir Antwi-Danso
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso, an International Relations and Security Expert, has expressed apprehension about Africa’s potential vulnerability to recruitment by Wagner private military group.

He believes that the continent’s large population of unemployed youth creates an environment conducive to the Wagner group’s recruitment efforts, facilitating their operations in Africa.

While acknowledging that Wagner, as a private security group, has the right to recruit globally, Professor Antwi-Danso suggests that their recruitment efforts in Africa may be influenced by the region’s high unemployment rates.

His concerns follow the arrest of three young persons who organised a public durbar in Diabene, in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis were seen wearing and showing the flags of Wagner and Russia. The suspects have been identified as Evans, 25, Michael Asiedu, 23, and Ernest Asiedu, 26.

Speaking to Citi News on Tuesday, September 19, Professor Antwi-Danso urged security agencies to investigate whether the Wagner group is actively recruiting from Ghana or funding specific activities within the country.

He emphasized the importance of vigilance among Ghanaian security agencies to identify and monitor potential security threats, particularly those with ties to external organizations.

He also stressed that any covert activities in Ghana with potential security implications should be thoroughly investigated. He warned that if it is discovered that the Wagner group is recruiting from Ghana, there could be security concerns when these recruits return after completing their assignments.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vormawor We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vo...

2 hours ago

Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professionalism from military Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professio...

2 hours ago

I do my campaign without insults, I dont mention anybodys name – Bawumia chides Ken Agyapong I do my campaign without insults, I don’t mention anybody’s name – Bawumia chide...

2 hours ago

I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu Bempah I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu ...

2 hours ago

We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans Nimako We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans N...

2 hours ago

Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Owusu Bempah Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Ow...

2 hours ago

Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project

3 hours ago

If 1 to GH4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then 1 to GH12, the fundamentals would be what? — Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundame...

3 hours ago

I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom VIDEO I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Ghana Gas denies alleged rot

Just in....
body-container-line