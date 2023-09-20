The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has vehemently denied allegations of disenfranchisement of eligible voters in its ongoing voter registration exercise.

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa addressed these allegations during a press conference held on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Her comment is in reaction to claims made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the EC is collaborating with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to suppress qualified voters from registering in the ongoing registration exercise.

The NDC had accused the Commission of deliberately deploying faulty registration machines to their strongholds, which, they alleged, made it challenging for first-time voters to register.

But the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa described the allegations as unfounded.

She emphasized the Commission's commitment to facilitating the registration of every eligible voter without hindrance.

"As a Commission, we are working around the clock to ensure that every eligible voter or person who is eligible to register does so with ease.

“We have heard allegations from various quarters that the Commission is disenfranchising eligible voters, and this is false," Jean Mensa declared.

She continued that the voter register is done in accordance with international best practices.

“It is not in our interest to disenfranchise any eligible voter. We pride ourselves that our voter register meets international best practices,” she said.

The EC Chairperson addressed concerns regarding the Commission's decision to restrict registration to its district offices, explaining that the decision would not lead to voter disenfranchisement.

She said, “We are well aware that the Commission’s policy to use our 268 district offices as registration centers have attracted some criticism from some section of society and as you are all aware, the Commission conducted a full-blown registration exercise in some 33,000 plus polling stations in 2020 and it is important to note that the current exercise is an update of the register.”

Jean Mensa further revealed the Commission's plans to conduct continuous registration at the district offices and carry out mop-up exercises in hard-to-reach areas ahead of the 2024 elections.

"It is important to note that this will not be the only registration exercise we will have before the 2024 elections," she added, reassuring the public of the Commission's commitment to ensuring the inclusion of all eligible voters in the electoral process.