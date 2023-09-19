Agona West Municipal Assembly holds town hall meeting to account to stakeholders

19.09.2023 LISTEN

The Agona West Municipal Assembly has organized this year's town hall meeting at Agona Swedru to account to stakeholders on its activities with respect to the use of resources, Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman has stated.

Among the stakeholders invited to the town hall meeting last Friday were traditional authorities, market women, media practitioners, transport unions, garages association, hoteliers association, chemical sellers association, Civil Society Organizations, Federation of People Living with Disability, the clergy, security agencies, Assembly Members and others.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), the meeting afforded the Assembly the opportunity to sensitise the people about programmes and activities the Assembly implemented to ensure economic growth and development of the Municipality.

"I wish to state that the Agona West Municipal Assembly is doing well to ensure that every community gets its fair share of the National care in terms of human and infrastructure development.

"We are fully implementing government's programmes and intervention aimed at improving the quality standard of living in all sectors of the economy.

"It is worthy to note that the Agona West Municipal Assembly over the years has been selected best among all the 22 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly in the league table.

"The Assembly is poised to put in place measures to maintain the Municipality as the cleanliness Municipality and also a hub of business transaction in this part of the country.

"The Assembly through the central government has been able to complete several roads in the Municipality especially Agona Swedru business centers to enhance transportation of goods and services. Link roads from Osama Station to Eguaebusua, Pipe Tank areas, Otabilkrom to Wawase and others.

"My 2-year tenure of office as Municipal Chief Executive has seen a transformation in human and infrastructure development. We are not resting on our oars but will work assiduously to make sure that every community gets its fair share of development projects," he stated.

Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman used the opportunity to inform the public about the impending decongestion exercise at Guaekyir (Main Market) area and also the redevelopment of the Mandela Market to ease congestion.

He noted that the new facility to be constructed would boost commercial activities in Agona Swedru and its surrounding communities.

The MCE expressed his appreciation to Nananom, Assembly Members and all stakeholders for their support for the Assembly to carry out its assigned duties.

The participants during the open forum made several contributions and suggestions targeted at the development of the Municipality.

Regent of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Essieni V lauded the participants for their positive contributions and suggestions but tasked the Assembly to implement the inputs from the stakeholders.

He pledged unflinching support from Nananom to the Assembly to meet the needs of the people in the various communities in the Agona West Municipality.

Representatives from Transport Unions in Agona Swedru appealed to the Assembly to as a matter of urgency continue reshaping roads in Agona Swedru township to facilitate the movement of goods and services.