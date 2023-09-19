Ashanti Regional Department of Children outlines strategic plan to rescue head porters

With the overwhelming numbers of head porters (Kayayie) in the country who go through hard times to make a living, the Children's Department in the Ashanti Region under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has exclusively reviewed a number of challenges confronting the Kayayei in the country which needs urgent attention and remedy.

In the stakeholders meeting in Kumasi which was led by the Purim African Youth Development Platform (PAYDP) in collaboration with the Department of Children, Department of Gender and Department of Social Welfare, Funded by UNFPA, it came to light that, aside the financial difficulties and lack of shelter for these head porters, they extremely go through sexual abuse, teenage pregnancy, sexual transmitted diseases and many other factors that affect their lives.

The Executive Director of Purim African Youth Development Platform, (PAYDP) Rev. Mrs Akoanam Kevi enumerated the number of challenges Kayayeis are facing in Ghana.

She added, “we are poised for action in organizing business, leadership and mentorship fairs for the transformation of the head porters, and am further pleading to various policy makers, especially the government to make life-changing policies that can transform the life of the Kayayei’s as we also do our part.”

She added that PAYDP with funding support from UNFPA is currently implementing a programme under the Ending Child Marriage Programme as well as the Empowering Adolescent Girls Programme.

This intervention she stressed is aimed at empowering vulnerable adolescents and Kayayei to make informed decisions, improve their economic status and reduce their vulnerabilities to Gender Based Violence (GBV) and its consequences, including forced marriages and cohabitation.

The Kayayei Business, Leadership and Mentorship Fair will officially commence from the 8th to 10th November 2023 to transform thousands of Kayayeis in the Ashanti Region and beyond.