‘Cocoa pension scheme was neglected for 35-years’ — COCOBOD CEO to Minority

The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo has countered claims made by the Minority that former President John Dramani Mahama initiated a fund for cocoa farmers' pension scheme.

Speaking at a cocoa farmers' conference in the Ahafo Region, Asunafo South MP Eric Opoku alleged that President Mahama had set aside GHC 28.9 million as seed money for the pension scheme, a credit the Akufo-Addo government has been claiming.

He said to the farmers, “The Mahama administration left Ghc28.9 million as seed money for a cocoa farmer pension scheme before leaving office, but the current administration has misappropriated the money and continues to claim to have introduced the scheme.”

However, in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the COCOBOD CEO clarified that there is no record of such a fund.

He further stated that the cocoa farmer pension scheme was originally initiated in 1984 by the late Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings but had remained dormant for 35 years until President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office.

"We all know it is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who launched the scheme in 2020. The scheme had been neglected for 35 years - Rawlings is the person who initiated it and this is one specific thing he did to help the farmers.

“So, he made it a law in 1984 and the pension should be implemented in 1985 but it wasn't effected until 2020," he stated.

Mr Aidoo emphasized that President Akufo-Addo officially launched the scheme in 2020, marking the first step taken towards its implementation.

According to him, it was only in 2020 that concrete efforts were made to implement the pension scheme.

"It is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who launched the scheme in 2020...the scheme had been neglected for 35 years...Rawlings is the person who initiated it, and this is one specific thing he did to help the farmers. So, he made it a law in 1984, and the pension should have been implemented in 1985, but it wasn't effected until 2020," Boahen Aidoo said.

Regarding the current status of the scheme, Aidoo mentioned that COCOBOD has started enrollment into the pension program.

However, he clarified that participation in the scheme is optional for cocoa farmers.

"It is voluntary and contributory...So, some farmers can decide not to join the pension scheme," Aidoo explained.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

