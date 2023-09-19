ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.09.2023 Headlines

I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu Bempah

I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu Bempah
19.09.2023 LISTEN

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and head of Glorious Word Power Ministry International has made some predictions regarding the 2024 presidential elections.

According to Rev. Bempah, the 2024 elections had already been decided in the spiritual realm.

He said during a sermon in his church last Sunday “The event has already occurred. It is akin to watching a replay of a football match that has already been played."

“I will be concluding our service early today because I have a special task to perform for someone after church, and that someone is the next president of Ghana. Therefore, I need to get home promptly to carry out this action for the individual (the future president),“ Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah stated.

The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

The party is currently in a four-horse race, with Ken Agyapong, Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Akoto, and Addai Nimoh being the contenders.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries IS scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) elected former President John Dramani Mahama to serve as its flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vormawor We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vo...

2 hours ago

Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professionalism from military Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professio...

2 hours ago

I do my campaign without insults, I dont mention anybodys name – Bawumia chides Ken Agyapong I do my campaign without insults, I don’t mention anybody’s name – Bawumia chide...

2 hours ago

I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu Bempah I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu ...

2 hours ago

We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans Nimako We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans N...

2 hours ago

Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Owusu Bempah Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Ow...

2 hours ago

Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project

3 hours ago

If 1 to GH4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then 1 to GH12, the fundamentals would be what? — Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundame...

3 hours ago

I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom VIDEO I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Ghana Gas denies alleged rot

Just in....
body-container-line