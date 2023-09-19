I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu Bempah

19.09.2023 LISTEN

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and head of Glorious Word Power Ministry International has made some predictions regarding the 2024 presidential elections.

According to Rev. Bempah, the 2024 elections had already been decided in the spiritual realm.

He said during a sermon in his church last Sunday “The event has already occurred. It is akin to watching a replay of a football match that has already been played."

“I will be concluding our service early today because I have a special task to perform for someone after church, and that someone is the next president of Ghana. Therefore, I need to get home promptly to carry out this action for the individual (the future president),“ Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah stated.

The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference on November 4 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

The party is currently in a four-horse race, with Ken Agyapong, Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Akoto, and Addai Nimoh being the contenders.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries IS scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) elected former President John Dramani Mahama to serve as its flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.