ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We aim to contribute to the Awakening of the African Christ consciousness - Evelyn Warlson Annan

Social News We aim to contribute to the Awakening of the African Christ consciousness - Evelyn Warlson Annan
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The much anticipated African Awakening Conference has successfully come to an end with a call on Africans to re-program their already programmed minds.

The 3 day conference organised by the Asaase Yaa Awakening Center (AYAC) sought to broaden the horizon and understanding of who Africans are and make them aware of their existence and challenges. It will urge them to rise and emancipate themselves from mental slavery.

This emancipation would eventually lead to a reawakening of the African consciousness which would eventually help them find their rightful place on earth.

Founder of Asaase Yaa Awakening Center (AYAC), Evelyn Warlson Annan began the conference on Friday, 15th September, 2023 with a visit to some interesting places within Kumasi, viz: Manhyia Palace Museum and the Okomfo Anokye sword site.

Saturday, September 16, 2023 was the main conference day where very interesting topics were discussed including Talk About Her Call and Her Responsibility as a Disciple to Take The Truth Out And Share With Her Fellow African Kit and Kin, Why Africa is in the State it Finds Itself, Why We Were Programmed and How We Were Programmed, How to Gain Consciousness, The Christ Consciousness and The Communication Channels of Man.

Sunday, September 17, 2023 a day set aside by Madam Evelyn Warlson Annan to consult for people where she listened to people to address their spiritual concerns.

The Asaase Yaa Awakening Center (AYAC) African Awakening Conference, 2023 brought together 120 participants from varied backgrounds and ages who converged at the Labanon Club House, Bantama in Kumasi to listen to the Evelyn Warlson Annan.

As part of the triumvirate conferences, the next stop of the African Awakening Conference would be held in Accra before moving to Takoradi to conclude the first phase of the conferences.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vormawor We are not governed in Ghana; we are just extorted from daily – Oliver Barker-Vo...

2 hours ago

Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professionalism from military Kusaug Youth condemns military brutality of innocent civilian; demands professio...

2 hours ago

I do my campaign without insults, I dont mention anybodys name – Bawumia chides Ken Agyapong I do my campaign without insults, I don’t mention anybody’s name – Bawumia chide...

2 hours ago

I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu Bempah I've received a vision about the next president of Ghana; God has decided—Owusu ...

2 hours ago

We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans Nimako We're not scared of Alan-CPP rumors being peddled around; NPP is focused—Evans N...

2 hours ago

Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Owusu Bempah Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Ow...

2 hours ago

Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project

3 hours ago

If 1 to GH4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then 1 to GH12, the fundamentals would be what? — Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundame...

3 hours ago

I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom VIDEO I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Ghana Gas denies alleged rot

Just in....
body-container-line