Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Leader and Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has made a revelation about the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He said the outcome of the yet-to-be-held elections is already sealed.

Delivering a sermon in his church on Sunday, September 17, the Pro-NPP man of God said he is aware of who the next President will be.

He claimed he had met with the unnamed upcoming President right after the church service.

"The reason I would close and leave soon is that I must do something for somebody after church today, and that person is the next president of Ghana. And so today, I have to get home early to perform that action for the person (the next president).

"The thing has already happened. It is just like watching a playback or a re-play of a football match that has already been played," he disclosed.

Many political experts say the 2024 general elections will be a keenly contested one.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chosen former President John Dramani Mahama.

On the other hand, the ruling New Patriotic Party is yet to choose its flagbearer in a contest slated for November 4.

