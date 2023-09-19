Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project

The Mayor of Tamale, Mr Sule Salifu, has disclosed the Tamale Metropolis would receive a GHS4,795,044.00 grant from the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regional Social Cohesion (SOCO) project to construct a state-of-the-art Astroturf to develop the talents of the youth.

Mr Salifu noted that part of this money would be used to tackle the furniture deficit in public basic schools in the city.

He said this during the second ordinary meeting of the 4th session of the 8th Assembly in Tamale.

The Mayor applauded the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development for supporting the Assembly to fight filth in the Metropolis.

He said the Ministry has helped the Assembly to clear eight refuse dump sites that posed serious health risks to the people.

The Mayor further disclosed that as part of efforts to promote good sanitation, the Assembly recently launched the iCESSPOOl APP, a digital platform that gives households and institutions access to sanitation and Bulk Water Services.

On his part, the Presiding Member, Mr Issah Abubakari, called for unity of purpose and team spirit among the Assembly Members, saying it is needed to confront their common problems like choked gutters, improper disposal of waste and abandoned refuse dump sites.