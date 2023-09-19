ModernGhana logo
If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundamentals would be what? — Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has urged party delegates not to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Mr. Agyapong, the NPP party will lose the 2024 general elections if the Vice President is selected as flagbearer.

He said in a Kessben TV interview that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lacked the credibility to govern a country like Ghana.

“Whether you like it or not, if you vote for Bawumia, you can’t beat Mahama… ‘If your fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you,’ was I the person who made this statement?

“… the man (Dr. Bawumia) went out there and said ‘When your fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate would expose you’. Has it changed? If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundamentals would be what,” Kennedy Ohene Agyapong stated.

According to him, he is a victim of what he described as Akufo-Addo/Bawumia bad governance. He said his businesses have been badly hit due to the cedi depreciation.

“When I say these things, people say I am controversial… when I lost some of my money, did someone tell me that I’m an NPP man so my money should be saved? If I have lost money, am I the only businessman who has lost money?” he emphasised.

The presidential hopeful noted that he would defeat former President John Dramani Mahama hands down because Dr. Bawumia is weak due to his credibility crisis.

