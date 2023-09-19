ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom [VIDEO]

Religion I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom VIDEO
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Leader and Founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, better known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom says he doesn't believe in the Holy Bible.

He said he believes in the people around him, including his little child than the Bible.

According to him, the Bible is just a history document handed to mankind.

Speaking with Abeiku Santana on ‘Atuu’ aired on the Accra-based UTV, the controversial clergyman said he is swift to follow directions given by ordinary people than the Bible.

“I only use the bible for reference, it is a history handout. I believe in my little child, my friends and the people around me more than the Bible.

“I will believe it and be cautious when someone tells me I may encounter an accident today than to believe what is in the Bible,” he said.

According to him, he doesn’t associate himself with any Christian denomination or man of God because he is unique and acts differently from them.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Owusu Bempah Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Ow...

55 minutes ago

Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project

58 minutes ago

If 1 to GH4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then 1 to GH12, the fundamentals would be what? — Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundame...

1 hour ago

I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom VIDEO I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Ghana Gas denies alleged rot

4 hours ago

Anwiankwanta murder: Police arrest two suspects of 18year-old girl raped to death Anwiankwanta murder: Police arrest two suspects of 18year-old girl raped to deat...

4 hours ago

We wanted to work to clear romantic ideas voters have about NDC, Mahama to make us stay in power 40years but...—Frimpong-Boateng We wanted to work to clear romantic ideas voters have about NDC, Mahama to make ...

4 hours ago

A Plus, Ghanaian musician and social critic Visit Assin Kushea for sanitation lessons — A Plus tells MMDCEs

5 hours ago

Dr. Gideon Boako, Technical Advisor to the Office of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia’s attackers will lose big — Dr Gideon Boako jabs Ke...

5 hours ago

Adwoa Safo woo constituents with yoghurt at limited voter registration centre VIDEO Adwoa Safo woo constituents with yoghurt at limited voter registration centre [V...

Just in....
body-container-line