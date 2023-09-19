I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom [VIDEO]

Leader and Founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, better known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom says he doesn't believe in the Holy Bible.

He said he believes in the people around him, including his little child than the Bible.

According to him, the Bible is just a history document handed to mankind.

Speaking with Abeiku Santana on ‘Atuu’ aired on the Accra-based UTV, the controversial clergyman said he is swift to follow directions given by ordinary people than the Bible.

“I only use the bible for reference, it is a history handout. I believe in my little child, my friends and the people around me more than the Bible.

“I will believe it and be cautious when someone tells me I may encounter an accident today than to believe what is in the Bible,” he said.

According to him, he doesn’t associate himself with any Christian denomination or man of God because he is unique and acts differently from them.