ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Gas denies alleged rot

Social News Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah

Ghana National Gas Company has described as false, malicious and unfounded a media report of rot in its operations.

The Herald newspaper, on Monday, September 18 reported about some deals at the Ghana Gas Company, involving some members of the board, which the Akufo-Addo government is too scared to speak about.

According to the report, there are rotten deals in the company but the Akufo-Addo government doesn’t want to talk about it, fearing it will be accused of being out to damage the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who has been the board chairman since 2021.

But a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, on Tuesday, September 19 said there is no truth in the Herald newspaper reportage.

“There has never been any rot associated with our operations here at Ghana Gas and we find it very unusual for a journalistic outlet to throw away the cardinal journalistic standard of fairness and the responsibility to tell the truth as it engages in news reporting.

“The company wishes to state categorically that the Herald publication is completely false, malicious and unfounded."

The statement continued “Indeed, there is no scintilla of evidence to back the Herald story,”.

Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, who described the media report as “irresponsible media aggression and certainly not journalism” is demanding a retraction and a formal apology from the Herald newspaper “to repair the damage caused to our organization”.

The company has reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in all its operations.

Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

News ContributorPage: EricJoeAyivi

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Owusu Bempah Winner of 2024 elections already declared; upcoming polls just a replay – Rev Ow...

55 minutes ago

Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project Tamale Metropolis to get state-of-the-art astro turf from SOCO project

58 minutes ago

If 1 to GH4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then 1 to GH12, the fundamentals would be what? — Ken Agyapong jabs Bawumia If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundame...

1 hour ago

I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom VIDEO I believe in my little child more than the Bible — Osofo Kyiri Abosom [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Ghana Gas denies alleged rot

4 hours ago

Anwiankwanta murder: Police arrest two suspects of 18year-old girl raped to death Anwiankwanta murder: Police arrest two suspects of 18year-old girl raped to deat...

4 hours ago

We wanted to work to clear romantic ideas voters have about NDC, Mahama to make us stay in power 40years but...—Frimpong-Boateng We wanted to work to clear romantic ideas voters have about NDC, Mahama to make ...

4 hours ago

A Plus, Ghanaian musician and social critic Visit Assin Kushea for sanitation lessons — A Plus tells MMDCEs

5 hours ago

Dr. Gideon Boako, Technical Advisor to the Office of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia’s attackers will lose big — Dr Gideon Boako jabs Ke...

5 hours ago

Adwoa Safo woo constituents with yoghurt at limited voter registration centre VIDEO Adwoa Safo woo constituents with yoghurt at limited voter registration centre [V...

Just in....
body-container-line