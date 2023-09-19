Ghana Gas denies alleged rot

Ghana National Gas Company has described as false, malicious and unfounded a media report of rot in its operations.

The Herald newspaper, on Monday, September 18 reported about some deals at the Ghana Gas Company, involving some members of the board, which the Akufo-Addo government is too scared to speak about.

According to the report, there are rotten deals in the company but the Akufo-Addo government doesn’t want to talk about it, fearing it will be accused of being out to damage the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who has been the board chairman since 2021.

But a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, on Tuesday, September 19 said there is no truth in the Herald newspaper reportage.

“There has never been any rot associated with our operations here at Ghana Gas and we find it very unusual for a journalistic outlet to throw away the cardinal journalistic standard of fairness and the responsibility to tell the truth as it engages in news reporting.

“The company wishes to state categorically that the Herald publication is completely false, malicious and unfounded."

The statement continued “Indeed, there is no scintilla of evidence to back the Herald story,”.

Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, who described the media report as “irresponsible media aggression and certainly not journalism” is demanding a retraction and a formal apology from the Herald newspaper “to repair the damage caused to our organization”.

The company has reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in all its operations.