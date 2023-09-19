ModernGhana logo
Bawumia to embark on three-day campaign tour of Western North Region 

Vice President Dr Mahamoud Bawumia, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is scheduled to begin a three-day campaign tour of the Western North Region starting Wednesday, September 20.

A statement signed by Mr Felix Foster Ackah, the Regional Secretary of the Party, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Vice President would meet delegates at Aowin, Suaman and Akontombra constituencies on the first day.

On day two, the tour would start at the Bia East Constituency and then to Bia West, and then to Juaboso. He would later engage with delegates at Bodi Constituency.

Vice President Bawumia would meet delegates from both Wiawso and Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituencies to wrap up his campaign tour of the region on Friday, September 23.

“The region would give equal opportunities to all aspirants to ensure unity before and after the November 4 presidential primaries for victory in the 2024 election,” the statement said.

GNA

