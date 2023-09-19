Voter registration has seen high patronage - CDD-Ghana

19.09.2023 LISTEN

Programmes Manager at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Paul Aborampah-Mensah, says the ongoing limited voter registration exercise has witnessed high patronage from would-be voters.

He said this is one of three observations the civil society group has made after six days into the exercise.

“We have been following and three assessments so far have come up,” he noted on Ghana Tonight on Monday, September 18.

“One, the exercise has witnessed high patronage as seen on television and also queues that are witnessed at the various registration centres.”

Mr Aborampah-Mensah also added that there have been cases of violence recorded while the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) is also on the grounds monitoring keenly in order to decide on expansion or otherwise.

“So, these are the three issues that have come up so far in the exercise.”

The exercise began on Tuesday, September 12 and so far a total of 182,831 persons have registered.

Some civil society groups resisted the exercise at the district offices of the Commission, adducing that would disenfranchise many.

They wanted the exercise conducted in electoral areas.

But the EC went ahead, even against an injunction notice, to start the exercise.

So far, Ashanti Region has recorded the highest number of registrations of 29,255, representing 16 percent, while the North-East Region has recorded the lowest of 4,244, representing 2.3 percent.

-3news.com