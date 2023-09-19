ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Adwoa Safo woo constituents with yoghurt at limited voter registration centre [VIDEO]

Headlines Adwoa Safo woo constituents with yoghurt at limited voter registration centre VIDEO
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo was seen attending to constituents who were taking part in the Electoral Commission's (EC) limited voter registration at the district office.

In a viral video, Adwoa Safo is seen sharing yoghurts with constituents who were beaming with smiles.

However, some observers noted that her actions could be seen as another way of courting the love of voters after announcing her intention to seek re-election.

The embattled lawmaker recently apologized to the NPP, her constituents and Ghanaians for her long absence from Parliament without permission.

Following her apology, the 3-term MP announced her intentions to run again for her parliamentary seat.

She believes with God's help and support from constituents, she can continue her work in Dome-Kwabenya.

“Politics is a game of numbers, if it’s the will of God and the people want me, I will run again,” Adwoa Safo said during an engagement with journalists.

She continued, “I still have a lot to do for my people and I have to take the pain to explain to them the reasons for my absence and when the time comes.

“I shall not desert my people, I shall represent them again by God’s grace, and I think that my people still love me.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Nicolas TucatAFP French embassies to receive funds to support LGBTQ+ rights around the world

2 hours ago

Apaaso murder: Madam served 'house boy' heavy fufu just before he stabbed her multiple times to death Apaaso murder: Madam served 'house boy' heavy fufu just before he stabbed her mu...

2 hours ago

EC accuses political parties of registering minors at Tamale EC accuses political parties of registering minors at Tamale

2 hours ago

KNUST loses Doctor of Pharmacy student in labour KNUST loses Doctor of Pharmacy student in labour

2 hours ago

CMB fire victims reject NADMOs proposal to relocate for assistance CMB fire victims reject NADMO’s proposal to relocate for assistance

2 hours ago

Don't vote for Ken Agyapong who vowed to collapse one-man churches — Pastor cautions NPP delegates Don't vote for Ken Agyapong who vowed to collapse one-man churches — Pastor caut...

2 hours ago

NPP 'over-promised and under-delivered'; breaking the 8 will be 'difficult' but NDC 'gives no hope' either — Prof. Frimpong-Boateng NPP 'over-promised and under-delivered'; breaking the 8 will be 'difficult' but ...

2 hours ago

Ghana remains Africa's most indebted country to IMF with 2.227billion total outstanding loan Ghana remains Africa's most indebted country to IMF with $2.227billion total out...

2 hours ago

WR: Three busted for attempting to launch Russias Wagner military group at Diabene W/R: Three busted for attempting to launch Russia’s Wagner military group at Dia...

2 hours ago

Mahama speaks at Humanity Summit today at Portugal Mahama speaks at Humanity Summit today at Portugal

Just in....
body-container-line