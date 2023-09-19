Adwoa Safo woo constituents with yoghurt at limited voter registration centre [VIDEO]

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo was seen attending to constituents who were taking part in the Electoral Commission's (EC) limited voter registration at the district office.

In a viral video, Adwoa Safo is seen sharing yoghurts with constituents who were beaming with smiles.

However, some observers noted that her actions could be seen as another way of courting the love of voters after announcing her intention to seek re-election.

The embattled lawmaker recently apologized to the NPP, her constituents and Ghanaians for her long absence from Parliament without permission.

Following her apology, the 3-term MP announced her intentions to run again for her parliamentary seat.

She believes with God's help and support from constituents, she can continue her work in Dome-Kwabenya.

“Politics is a game of numbers, if it’s the will of God and the people want me, I will run again,” Adwoa Safo said during an engagement with journalists.

She continued, “I still have a lot to do for my people and I have to take the pain to explain to them the reasons for my absence and when the time comes.

“I shall not desert my people, I shall represent them again by God’s grace, and I think that my people still love me.”