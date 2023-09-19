40 Chief Inspectors drag Dampare, POMAB, A-G to court over promotion dispute

Some forty Chief Inspectors from the Ghana Police Service have initiated legal action against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Police Management Board (POMAB), and the Attorney-General (A-G) regarding what they perceive as an unjustifiable denial of promotion within the service.

According to the filed writ at the High Court in Kumasi, these police officers claim they were excluded from a series of promotions that were part of a special amnesty granted to police officers who completed their training at police schools by 2008 and obtained university degrees by 2020.

The officers, who have collectively served between 25 and 30 years in the police service, argue that although their junior colleagues were promoted to higher ranks under the same amnesty, they were denied similar opportunities to advance to the Police Academy for promotion to the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

This alleged discrimination has affected their salary increments, as their junior colleagues now hold equal ranks, diminishing morale within the service. The officers are seeking legal redress to rectify this issue.

However, in response, the defendants, represented by State Attorney Kweku Boakye-Boateng, contend that the suit lacks merit. They argue that the IGP is authorised to promote junior officers up to the rank of Chief Inspector, based on recommendations from the Appointments and Promotions Advisory Board (APAB). On the other hand, promotions beyond the rank of Chief Inspector fall under the jurisdiction of the Police Council, following recommendations from APAB.

-Classfmonline