ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Recent coups should remind African leaders to manage their economies better – Otumfuo

Headlines Recent coups should remind African leaders to manage their economies better – Otumfuo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has highlighted the increasing occurrence of coups across the African continent as a wake-up call for African leaders to effectively manage their economies.

He stressed that better economic management can break the cycle of poverty and unemployment, providing hope for the youth to stay and contribute to the continent’s development instead of seeking opportunities abroad.

“We have to do better in managing our economies to break the cycle of poverty and unemployment and give hope to our able youth to remain and work for the development of our continent instead of seeking the least opportunity to escape for greener pastures elsewhere…,” the Asantehene stated.

“No African leader can sleep happy so far as there’s an African boy willing to make the perilous journey of modern day migration,” he added.

Speaking at the St. Andrews Africa Summit in Scotland, the Asante monarch emphasised that as long as African youths are willing to take perilous journeys abroad, no African leader can be content.

His advice follows recent coups in several African countries, including Gabon, Mali, Guinea, Chad, and Niger.

While firmly condemning coups and rejecting them as viable solutions to Africa's issues, he urged African leaders to reflect on these events as indicators that something is amiss in the democratic experiment.

The Asantehene suggested that these events prompt a critical evaluation of the democratic structures and constitutional arrangements within African states, reinforcing the need for effective reform and governance.

“I do not think it signals rejection of democracy as a system of governance but rather, it brings into question the structures we have built in our democratic system, and that, I will suggest reinforces the questions we’ve been raising about the constitutional arrangement of the African democratic state,” he stated.

-Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

EC accuses political parties of registering minors at Tamale EC accuses political parties of registering minors at Tamale

37 minutes ago

CMB fire victims reject NADMOs proposal to relocate for assistance CMB fire victims reject NADMO’s proposal to relocate for assistance

37 minutes ago

KNUST loses Doctor of Pharmacy student in labour KNUST loses Doctor of Pharmacy student in labour

37 minutes ago

Don't vote for Ken Agyapong who vowed to collapse one-man churches — Pastor cautions NPP delegates Don't vote for Ken Agyapong who vowed to collapse one-man churches — Pastor caut...

37 minutes ago

NPP 'over-promised and under-delivered'; breaking the 8 will be 'difficult' but NDC 'gives no hope' either — Prof. Frimpong-Boateng NPP 'over-promised and under-delivered'; breaking the 8 will be 'difficult' but ...

37 minutes ago

Ghana remains Africa's most indebted country to IMF with 2.227billion total outstanding loan Ghana remains Africa's most indebted country to IMF with $2.227billion total out...

1 hour ago

WR: Three busted for attempting to launch Russias Wagner military group at Diabene W/R: Three busted for attempting to launch Russia’s Wagner military group at Dia...

1 hour ago

Mahama speaks at Humanity Summit today at Portugal Mahama speaks at Humanity Summit today at Portugal

1 hour ago

40 Chief Inspectors drag Dampare, POMAB, A-G to court over promotion dispute 40 Chief Inspectors drag Dampare, POMAB, A-G to court over promotion dispute

2 hours ago

Recent coups should remind African leaders to manage their economies better – Otumfuo Recent coups should remind African leaders to manage their economies better – Ot...

Just in....
body-container-line