Agriculture presents the easiest, logical path to industrialization — Agric Minister

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has noted that good planning and implementation of strong agricultural policies can lead to sustainable industrialisation.

He stated that an efficient agricultural supply chain plays a crucial role in the industrialisation process of a country, highlighting effective and efficient supply chains as critical components for sustainable industrialisation.

The Minister made the statement in a keynote address at the opening of the Ghana Industrial Summit & Expo 2023 in Accra on Monday.

He disclosed that agricultural supply chains provide value to raw agricultural products by changing them into processed items, opening up chances for industrialisation by facilitating the formation of agro-processing businesses and, therefore, contributing to economic growth.

“A well-functioning agricultural supply chain creates employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly. It involves various stakeholders such as farmers, traders, processors, distributors and retailers. By inference, the expansion of the agricultural supply chain will lead to increased job opportunities, contribute to rural development and reduce unemployment,” he added.

Dr Acheampong indicated that under the planting for food and jobs phase II (PFJ 2.0), the government is pursuing strategic objectives of the sector through a new strategy of promoting the development of 11 commodity value chains categorised into four groups, namely, grains and cereals, roots and tubers, vegetables and poultry.

“It is envisioned that at full implementation, the programme will build strategic stocks, give meaning to our import substitution agenda and provide raw materials for industry. The effective organization and coordination of production, marketing and processing of the selected value chains under the PFJ 2.0 will culminate in the building of a sustainable and efficient supply chain for agro-industrialisation,” he said.

According to him, PFJ 2.0 would also facilitate trade within the economy and beyond, reposition Ghana's agriculture to attain food self-sufficiency and capitalise on possibilities given by global initiatives like the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to working diligently in achieving the national development goals which are consistent with international frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals, especially goals one and two, which target poverty reduction and zero hunger globally.