KNUST loses Doctor of Pharmacy student in labour

19.09.2023 LISTEN

A third-year Doctor of Pharmacy student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi has met her untimely death during labour.

The deceased, Henrietta Ntiako-Antwi, unfortunately, passed away after delivery as a result of complications, but the baby survives.

However, the School in a statement on it’s official social media account, announced the death of its student along with a tribute and message of sympathy for the deceased family.

Some of the students and other sympathisers have also used social media to express their sorrow for their colleague, who they have described as friendly and modest.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at a certain hospital morgue pending autopsy.

-DGN online