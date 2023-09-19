Apaaso murder: Madam served 'house boy' heavy fufu just before he stabbed her multiple times to death

New details have emerged about the murder of a businesswoman by her house help, John Allister.

According to court documents, Allister was hired a day after applying for the position through an employment agency based in Accra.

He allegedly committed the murder only six days after commencing work.

The timeline reveals that Allister applied for the job on September 4, 2023, and started working the very next day.

On September 11, 2023, at approximately 11 a.m., the victim, identified as Stella Osei, prepared a meal of fufu, which she shared with Allister.

Moments later, she was stabbed in the stomach and brutally assaulted with a club, resulting in her untimely death.

The absence of the victim's 11-year-old daughter, who was at school during the incident, appears to have been exploited by the accused.

Following the murder, Allister reportedly contacted two other individuals, James Anokye and one Collins, and together, they fled the scene in the victim's KIA Sportage vehicle (registration GS 307-21).

They also made off with a Samsung mobile phone, rice, cooking oil, and various valuable items.

The group escaped to Accra and engaged another individual named Biggy, who is currently at large, to facilitate the sale of the stolen vehicle to Christian Obu, another accomplice who remains elusive.

Subsequently, Allister used the proceeds from the sale of the stolen vehicle to acquire a Toyota Vitz car (registration GS 3107-23).

While efforts were made to pursue the 3rd, 4th, and 5th accomplices, the 2nd accused, James Anokye, abandoned the KIA Sportage vehicle at Oyibi Police Station and absconded.

Upon receiving a report, the police initiated a Crime SceSceene Management operation, which led to the discovery of Stella Osei's lifeless body in the garage of her Apaaso residence. Additionally, a blood-stained club believed to have been used in the murder was found at the crime scene on September 12, 2023.

Through a police intelligence-led operation, the 1st and 2nd accused individuals were apprehended in Accra on September 14, 2023. They were subsequently escorted to Kumasi to face trial.

During their first court appearance, John Allister, aged 22, expressed his acceptance of responsibility for the murder of Stella Osei, also known as Princess Afua Ahenkan.

Although the plea of the accused was not formally considered, Allister signalled his intention to speak in court, where he admitted responsibility and implored the court for leniency.

He further requested the release of the second accused, James Anokye, stating that Anokye was not involved in the crime.

However, the prosecution, led by ASP Stephen Ofori, emphasised the importance of adhering to due process in this murder case.

Yaw Yeboah, the deceased's father-in-law, who was present at the court proceedings, expressed profound sadness over the involvement of five individuals in the brutal murder.

He noted that the deceased's husband, who resides in the United Kingdom, has been deeply affected by the tragic loss of his wife.

-Classfmonline