A/R: ASA Savings and Loans donates medical equipment to SDA Hospital in Obuasi

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd on Friday, September 15, embarked on another act of benevolence by making a donation of equipment to the SDA Hospital in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The items donated include 4 pieces of Tray with cover, 6 pieces of Receiver, 6 pieces of Gallipot, 4 pieces of Epistomy scissors, 4 pieces of cord scissors, 1 piece of adult weighing scale, 2 pieces of Doppler, 6 pieces of Antery forceps, 6 pieces of needle holder, 2 pieces of Digital BP machine, 10pieces of bedsheets, and 4 (240liters) waste bins.

While the health equipment is to support the hospital in the delivery of healthcare, the waste bins in particular were donated to help the segregation of waste at the facility and also to improve the general sanitation conditions.

According to ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager for Obuasi Mr. Samuel Odame Sekyi who presented the equipment to the SDA Hospital in Obuasi, the gesture is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

He was joined by Branch Manager Mr. Richard Owusu to present the equipment to the hospital.

Speaking to the media after receiving the equipment, Dr. Adrian Mike Agyen, the medical director of SDA Hospital praised ASA Savings and Loans for such a timely intervention.

He said for a hospital that receives a large number of patients periodically, this equipment will help in many ways to take care of patients.

“On behalf of the staff, the management, and the board of the hospital I would like to thank the management of ASA Savings and Loans for choosing us this morning to make this very big donation to our hospital.

“For the patients and us the staff we are very grateful to receive all these items from your outfit and we pray that God will replenish whatever you spent to make this donation so that in further you will continue to be of assistance to us,” Dr. Adrian Mike Agyen.

The SDA Hospital in Obuasi is just one of a number of hospitals that have received help from ASA Savings and Loans this year.

This is just one of the many interventions being undertaken by the company to give back to the communities where it operates.