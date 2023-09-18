Ashanti Region records 29,255, highest voter registration so far

After six days of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), the Ashanti Region has recorded the highest number of registrants so far.
The exercise began on Tuesday, September 12 and it is scheduled to end on Monday, October 2.
There was initial resistance against the exercise being conducted at EC’s district offices.
But after almost a week of the exercise, a total of 182,831 voters have been registered.
The Ashanti Region has so far recorded the highest number of registration of 29,255, representing 16 percent, while the North-East Region has the lowest of 4,244, representing 2.3 percent.
These were made known by EC Chair Jean Adukwei Mensa on Monday, September 18, when she addressed journalists on the turnout of the exercise so far.
She expressed satisfaction with the exercise though conceding there were challenges at the initial stages.
But after Day 6 of the exercise, every region except the Savannah Region, she revealed, recorded challenges with the registration kits.
The online system broke down at some centers but this was quickly resolved, Mrs Mensah said.
Below is the regional breakdown after Day 6
Western – 11,644
Western North – 6,491
Central – 17,590
Greater Accra – 27,264
Volta – 12,681
Oti – 4,427
Eastern – 19,327
Ashanti – 29,255
Bono – 6,580
Ahafo – 4,519
Bono East – 7,291
Savannah – 4,655
Northern – 12,982
North-East – 4,244
Upper East – 8,639
Upper West – 5,241
More males have so far registered with the percent at 53.9 against 46.1%.
-3news.com