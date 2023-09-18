Ashanti Region records 29,255, highest voter registration so far

After six days of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), the Ashanti Region has recorded the highest number of registrants so far.

The exercise began on Tuesday, September 12 and it is scheduled to end on Monday, October 2.

There was initial resistance against the exercise being conducted at EC’s district offices.

But after almost a week of the exercise, a total of 182,831 voters have been registered.

The Ashanti Region has so far recorded the highest number of registration of 29,255, representing 16 percent, while the North-East Region has the lowest of 4,244, representing 2.3 percent.

These were made known by EC Chair Jean Adukwei Mensa on Monday, September 18, when she addressed journalists on the turnout of the exercise so far.

She expressed satisfaction with the exercise though conceding there were challenges at the initial stages.

But after Day 6 of the exercise, every region except the Savannah Region, she revealed, recorded challenges with the registration kits.

The online system broke down at some centers but this was quickly resolved, Mrs Mensah said.

Below is the regional breakdown after Day 6

Western – 11,644

Western North – 6,491

Central – 17,590

Greater Accra – 27,264

Volta – 12,681

Oti – 4,427

Eastern – 19,327

Ashanti – 29,255

Bono – 6,580

Ahafo – 4,519

Bono East – 7,291

Savannah – 4,655

Northern – 12,982

North-East – 4,244

Upper East – 8,639

Upper West – 5,241

More males have so far registered with the percent at 53.9 against 46.1%.

