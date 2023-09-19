Renowned Reggae and Dancehall artist Samini has disclosed the reason behind his support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 general elections.

While clarifying that he is not an official member of the NPP, Samini expressed his admiration for President Akufo-Addo's policies, which drew him to support the governing party during the elections.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Samini emphasized that his support for President Akufo-Addo was based on his appreciation of specific policies and initiatives introduced by the government.

He stated, "I am not a card-bearing member of the NPP; I'm an admirer of Nana Akufo-Addo's policies.

“That is what drew me to laud his policies and the fact that it would only make sense for him to continue from where he has started rather than replacing him."

Samini highlighted policies such as the Free Senior High School (Free SHS), "One District, One Factory," and "One Village, One Dam" as factors that influenced his decision to align with the NPP in the previous elections.

The musician also revealed his passion for athletics during his school years.

He reminisced about his time at Accra High School, where he actively participated in short sprint races.

"When I was a student, I had a passion for athletics. Those who knew me during my time at Holy Family in Mataheko were aware that I was an athlete. Unfortunately, the Senior High School I attended was new, so I couldn't pursue athletics there.

“I frequently participated in 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100 relay races, and often emerged as one of the top finishers, winning nine out of ten times,” he said.