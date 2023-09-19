ModernGhana logo
I was paying GHS5,000 to destroy deities for popularity — Osofo Kyiri Abosom confesses [VIDEO]

Leader and Founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, Christian Kwabena Andrews, known widely as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has revealed the real motive behind his destruction of idols.

The famed pastor has confessed that he did all those things just to make people see him as powerful and become popular.

Speaking on ‘Atuu’, aired on Accra-based UTV, Osofo Kyiri Abosom revealed that he used to pay an amount of GHS5,000 to the owners of those deities.

“When I started destroying deities, I used to pay the owners because I wanted to do so to become popular. I used to pay them GHS5,000 (50 million old currency) and destroy the deities do people will know I have powers,” he told Abeiku Santana, the host.

However, he said he will no more be paying money to people who may reach out for the demolishing exercise but instead charge them GHS10,000 because he is now popular.

“I won’t do that again. Now I will rather charge anyone who will call me to come and destroy their deities,” he noted.

When asked by the host of Abeiku Santana why he would sell powers given to him freely by God to help people, he said, “No, God doesn’t give powers freely, people get that wrong, you only get those powers when you work for it.”

