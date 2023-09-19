ModernGhana logo
‘Be much glad; next year will be better’ — COCOBOD CEO to cocoa farmers

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana COCOBOD has encouraged cocoa farmers in the country to hope for better days following President Nana Akufo-Addo's recent announcement of an increase in the cocoa producer price per bag.

This increase is expected to provide significant relief to cocoa farmers and enhance cocoa productivity.

President Akufo-Addo revealed the cocoa price hike, raising it to GHC 1308 for the upcoming cocoa season.

This announcement was met with enthusiasm and relief by cocoa farmers across the nation, as it represents a substantial boost to their income.

To further uplift the spirits of cocoa farmers, Joseph Boahen Aidoo appeared on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, where he shared additional positive news.

During the interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Mr Aidoo disclosed that there would be additional increases in the cocoa price in the near future.

He assured cocoa farmers that the government, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is committed to further raising the price of cocoa.

Mr Aidoo emphasized that if farmers are already pleased with the current season's cocoa price, they should anticipate even more favorable conditions in the coming year.

“The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will move the Ghc1,308 per bag of cocoa to a far higher price that if they (cocoa farmers) think the amount they are receiving this season is relieving,“they should be even much glad because next year will be better,” he revealed.

Mr. Aidoo explained that the expected increase in cocoa prices for next year's cocoa season would be influenced by the prevailing international market conditions.

Gideon Afful Amoako
