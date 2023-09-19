ModernGhana logo
‘I’ll take historic action to defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology when I’m re-elected’ — Donald Trump fires LGBTQ+ community

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former United States President Donald Trump has reiterated his conservative stance on gender issues, particularly the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) community.

During a recent gathering over the weekend, Trump made it clear that he firmly believes in a binary view of gender, stating that God originally created only two genders - male and female.

Addressing the audience, Trump asserted that if he were to be re-elected, he would take what he described as "historic action" to combat what he referred to as the "toxic poison of gender ideology."

“I will take historic action to defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology and reassert (that) in the beginning, God created two genders, male and female,” Trump stated while being cheered by the crowd.

Trump's presidency was marked by a series of policies and actions that were widely perceived as being unfriendly to the LGBTQ+ community.

Many of these policies have since been reversed by his successor, President Joe Biden, who has taken steps to promote LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

In Ghana, for instance, there is currently a bill before parliament that seeks to explicitly criminalize activities of LGBTQ+.

Gideon Afful Amoako
