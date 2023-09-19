ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Parliamentary aspirant hopeful visits voter registration centre; urge stakeholders to cooperate

Social News Nana Kofi Akomeah in smock shaking hands with EC officials
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Nana Kofi Akomeah (in smock) shaking hands with EC officials

Stakeholders in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise have been advised to cooperate with each other to ensure the success of the national exercise.

Nana Kofi Akomeah Jnr, NPP Parliamentary aspirant hopeful disclosed this when he visited the district registration center to have first-hand information about the exercise.

Speaking after his visit, Nana Akomeah Jnr noted the significance of the exercise and implored all and sundry to be part of it.

He also urged the Electoral Commission to address challenges raised by the public to enable every qualified Ghanaian to register.

“NPP is determined to break the 8 and that means we must all get involved to ensure we get our younger ones registered as we need their votes to make the win a reality. I will also be contesting the NPP Parliamentary primaries and that means this exercise is equally much important to me as well,” he stated.

Nana Akomeah Jnr however, used the opportunity to interact with EC officials and citizens waiting to be registered.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Armed robbery has reduced drastically under Dampare; make no attempt to remove him —Ken Agyapong warns NPP ‘Armed robbery has reduced drastically under Dampare; make no attempt to remove ...

4 hours ago

Were going to lose votes if we continue to pamper Adwoa Safo —NPPs Dome-Kwabenya constituency secretary ‘We’re going to lose votes if we continue to pamper Adwoa Safo’ — NPP’s Dome-Kwa...

4 hours ago

EC only accounts to Akufo-Addo; views of Ghanaians don't matter — Edudzi Tamakloe EC only accounts to Akufo-Addo; views of Ghanaians don't matter — Edudzi Tamaklo...

4 hours ago

Your failure to crack the whip on some Ministers has cost you —Peace FMs Dan Kwaku Yeboah tells Akufo-Addo ‘Your failure to crack the whip on some Ministers has cost you’ — Peace FM’s Dan...

4 hours ago

Beguiled statement by Finance Minister to defend BoG governor should be disregarded entirely — Minority Beguiled statement by Finance Minister to defend BoG governor should be disregar...

5 hours ago

Julius Debrah is the ideal running mate for Mahama; his dedication to NDC unflinching—NDC group Julius Debrah is the ideal running mate for Mahama; his dedication to NDC unflin...

5 hours ago

I'm content with the ongoing limited voter registration exercise; ECs work commendable—Nana B I'm content with the ongoing limited voter registration exercise; EC’s work comm...

6 hours ago

Ashanti Region records 29,255, highest voter registration so far Ashanti Region records 29,255, highest voter registration so far

6 hours ago

Why wait till a day before registration to serve injunction notice? - Jean Mensa smells mischief Why wait till a day before registration to serve injunction notice? - Jean Mensa...

6 hours ago

Okaikwei North MCE to hold MUSEC meeting over alleged attack by thugs at EC office Okaikwei North MCE to hold MUSEC meeting over alleged attack by thugs at EC offi...

Just in....
body-container-line