E/R: Parliamentary aspirant hopeful visits voter registration centre; urge stakeholders to cooperate

Stakeholders in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise have been advised to cooperate with each other to ensure the success of the national exercise.

Nana Kofi Akomeah Jnr, NPP Parliamentary aspirant hopeful disclosed this when he visited the district registration center to have first-hand information about the exercise.

Speaking after his visit, Nana Akomeah Jnr noted the significance of the exercise and implored all and sundry to be part of it.

He also urged the Electoral Commission to address challenges raised by the public to enable every qualified Ghanaian to register.

“NPP is determined to break the 8 and that means we must all get involved to ensure we get our younger ones registered as we need their votes to make the win a reality. I will also be contesting the NPP Parliamentary primaries and that means this exercise is equally much important to me as well,” he stated.

Nana Akomeah Jnr however, used the opportunity to interact with EC officials and citizens waiting to be registered.