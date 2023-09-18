13th Pre-Harvest Agribusiness and Conference launched in Tamale

Agrihouse Foundation has launched the 13th Pre-harvest Agribusiness and Conference at its Training and Demonstration Centre in Bamvim, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern region.

The launch brought together traditional rulers, farmer groups, representatives of organizations, the clergy and other stakeholders.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shaini Alhassan Shaibu who was the special guest of honor said the annual event has consistently provided a unique opportunity in showcasing the agricultural potential in the Northern region. He added that farmers learn from industry experts, network with various individuals and organizations.

“I am excited to witness the impact and continued growth of this event. We are certain this project will serve as a catalyst for fostering partnerships, driving technological advancements and unlocking the immense potential that lies within our regions agricultural sector.

"As we are gathered here today, at Agrihouse Agri-village training and demonstration center, we are celebrating a great milestone. Agrihouse Foundation acquired this 10-acre land from the chief of Bamvim years ago and has now taken the bold step of developing this land into a demonstration and exhibition Centre here in the Northern region,” he stated.

According to him, the development of the field will be a game changer for the region, stressing that, the Pre-harvest activities on the field have always provided a platform for farmers to showcase their products, connect with buyers, and access new markets.

He urged the leadership of the Agrihouse Foundation to focus this year's event on women empowerment. “Women make invaluable contributions to the agricultural sector and will be of great benefit if they are trained and mentored. By equipping them with the necessary skills and resources, we aim to enhance their participation leadership, and economic independence in the agricultural value chain”.

Alhaji Shaini hoped that the annual event would become a premier agricultural event that attract participants across the country and beyond Ghana's borders.

“I hope to see an exponential increase in the number of farmers, women and youth benefit from the event as well as a significant boost in the value of business deals and partnerships forged during the Pre-harvest activities, I strongly believe that the Pre-harvest event is becoming a hub of innovation, where new technologies, practices, and ideas are shared and implemented. I hope and pray to see it becoming a mechanism for sustainable agricultural development, driving economic growth, and improving food security in our region and Ghana as a whole,” he stressed.

Some farmers who spoke to this reporter at the field commended organizers of the annual event for their consistency in making farming easier and lucrative.

According to them, through the Pre-harvest Agribusiness and Exhibition Conference, they have been able to acquire knowledge, network and get access to buyers outside the region.