Energy Minister urges developed nations to support developing countries to achieve net-zero emission targets

The Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has called on developed nations to fulfil their financial commitments and support developing countries in their pursuit of achieving net-zero targets.

He made the appeal at the high-level SDG Summit Action Weekend, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, on Sunday.

Dr Prempeh emphasized the financial challenges faced by developing countries to attain Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), which aims at providing clean and affordable energy to all by 2030.

He emphasized that many developing nations rely heavily on wood fuel for their energy needs and stressed the urgent need to transition away from such sources to combat climate change effectively.

He underscored the critical role of energy in driving economic development, particularly in Africa, emphasizing that Africa's right to develop its energy resources for the betterment of its people should be respected without interference.

Addressing the issue of greenhouse gas emissions, the Minister identified electricity, cooking and transportation sectors as key areas that need to transition toward a net-zero emissions future.

He stressed the importance of adopting clean energy production and utilization while implementing measures to mitigate emissions during the process.

Dr Prempeh highlighted the Ministry of Energy's proactive efforts in promoting clean cooking, including the goal of achieving 50% LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) usage and delivering 3 million improved efficient charcoal stoves by 2030.

“We recognize that the electricity, cooking and transportation sectors are key areas in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, steps must be taken to transition these sectors towards a net-zero emissions future,” he added.

He reiterated Ghana's commitment to partnering with investors to explore new energy frontiers that support sustainable, environmentally friendly and gender-responsive economic growth.