Bawumia assures GNFS of govt’s commitment to resourcing it

By Dzifa Hukporti, ISD || Contributor
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commended the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for its dedicated service to the nation over the years.

He said the decline in the number of fire outbreaks across the nation is encouraging and evidence that everyone should act to prevent fires.

He was speaking at the Cadet Course Intake XXIII graduation parade at the Fire Academy & Training School in Accra. 339 Officer cadets met the enlistment criteria and serving officers who met the qualifications for advancement into senior officer corps.

Dr Bawumia said the government was aware of the scope of the Fire Service's responsibilities and assured of the government's commitment to providing the Service with all the resources and tools required to carry out its duty.

According to the Vice President, resourcing of the Fire Service is evident in the number of projects that have sprung up at the Fire Academy and Training School and that two Fire Academy and Training Schools and a Fire College are also under construction at Duayaw Nkwanta, Wungu and Kyebi.

Dr Bawumia encouraged the graduating officers to give their best and endeavour to make a difference wherever they find themselves.

He also urged them to uphold the GNFS's noble principles and serve as worthy ambassadors of the Service.

