Ellembelle MP leads 'Journey to Nkroful' to commemorate Kwame Nkrumah's birthday

As part of activities to commemorate Dr Kwame Nkrumah's birthday, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah is spearheading a programme dubbed “Journey to Nkroful” to further celebrate the achievements of Ghana’s first president.

Mr. Armah Kofi Buah, who is also the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, is leaving no stone unturned to make this programme a resounding success.

Last Saturday, a massive clean-up exercise was organized at Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s hometown, Nkroful as part of the programme while a soccer competition among nine community teams at NASS park took place today to herald the occasion.

Some of the events lined up to mark the occasion include a Candlelight Procession and Cutting of Nkrumah's Birthday Cake, and a Symposium at NASS Yinsin Hall, which will focus on the story of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's birth through to the struggle for Independence and his Achievement as the First President of Ghana

On Friday 22nd September 2023 Nkroful will go pink as every resident will be expected to wear a pink colour dress for a talent show in the town. The day will be set for a visit to most tourist sites in Nkroful with pink coloured dress code where there would be a talent hunt show at Mausoleum Park at exactly 7pm.

There would be a grand durbar of chiefs and people of the area and a homecoming summit on Saturday 23rd September 2023 to climax the activities.

The day will witness a colourful procession of masquerade, dance, and culture between the hours of 8am to 2pm and then a musical stage to honour five music legends in Ghana later in the evening.

There will also be a special Nzema food Bazaar to end the occasion.