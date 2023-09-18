ModernGhana logo
Dampare has exceled as IGP; don’t attempt to oust him – Ken Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and chair of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, has commended the performance of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Mr Agyapong cautioned the government against any plans to replace the IGP, emphasising that such a move could impact the governing party.

He attributed the significant reduction in robberies across the country to the positive changes implemented within the police service under IGP Dr. Dampare's leadership.

Mr Agyapong acknowledged that, despite past disagreements with the IGP, he believes Dampare has excelled in his role as the police chief.

Agyapong mentioned the remarkable transformation at the police headquarters as evidence of Dr. Dampare's foresight and effectiveness.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Kessben FM, he urged against removing the IGP, highlighting the substantial reduction in armed robbery cases and the improvements in the police headquarters' appearance under his leadership.

These comments from Agyapong follow the recent public interest in the special parliamentary committee investigating an alleged plot by some senior police officers to remove the IGP, as revealed in leaked audio recordings.

-Classfmonline.com

