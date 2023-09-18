ModernGhana logo
Don't remove Dampare – Ken Agyapong cautions NPP
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has cautioned the government against any plot to remove the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Agyapong believes that Dampare’s performance as IGP has been outstanding, citing the significant reduction in robberies across the country as evidence of his success.

“If you go to the police headquarters, you will realize that the man (Dr Dampare) has done well… I have fought with him once because of his refusal to act when the killer of JB Danquah confessed to him, but he has done really well,” Agyapong told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

“How many times have you heard of armed robbery since Dampare was made IGP? People were being killed and their money was being stolen in broad daylight.

“How many times have you seen this since Dampare came into office? I have called one of the guys (in the leaked tape) who is from my village and blasted him. We don’t like change,” he added.

Agyapong also noted the transformation at the police headquarters as an indication of Dampare’s foresight.

“Since I became the head of the defence and interior committee, we have had a number of IGPs, and this man (Dampare) what he has done, I don’t think we are being fair to him… Don’t make the mistake of removing him. Under him, the rate of armed robbery has reduced drastically; he has transformed the police headquarters; the place looks so clean and beautiful”.

Agyapong’s comments come in the wake of public interest in the work of the special parliamentary committee set up to investigate the alleged plot to remove Dampare by some senior police officers as captured on tape.

-Citi Newsroom

