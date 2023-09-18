ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana's city dwellers highly stressed – CDD survey

Health Ghana's city dwellers highly stressed – CDD survey
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A study conducted by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that residents of cities in the country are experiencing high levels of stress.

This research, known as the 'Ghana Cities Monitor' was undertaken to assess the quality of life of urban dwellers in the country.

The study encompassed 23 cities across Ghana, including the three Metropolitan Assemblies: Kumasi Metropolis, Accra Metropolis, and Tamale Metropolis.

Additionally, it included 20 Municipal Assemblies in the Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Northern regions.

The CDD examined various aspects of life, consisting of six major components and 17 sub-components, to measure the quality of life in these cities.

Regrettably, none of the cities achieved even a quarter of 100 points in terms of local governance, participation, and accountability, as reported by Mr Gildfred Asiamah, a Research Analyst at CDD.

''These aspects encompassed healthcare, education, social protection, job opportunities, and access to markets," he explained.

However, the research found that issues relating to communication, electricity, and water services received more positive feedback from the participants.

Mr Asiamah highlighted the considerable challenges faced by residents in urban areas, leading to their heightened stress levels.

He called on the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to step up their efforts to improve the living conditions of people in these cities.

On a related note, Prof Paul Sarfo-Mensah from the Department of Bureau of Integrated Rural Development at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) advocated the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He argued that such elections would incentivise MCEs and DCEs to work diligently to enhance the lives of their constituents and secure their positions.

-Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Stay off BoG's corporate governance structure - Minority warns Ken Ofori-Atta Stay off BoG's corporate governance structure - Minority warns Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

Dont remove Dampare – Ken Agyapong cautions NPP Don’t remove Dampare – Ken Agyapong cautions NPP

2 hours ago

Francis Asenso-Boakye Your blatant lie about me is not only ludicrous but also politically puerile – A...

3 hours ago

Quality of life in Ghanaian cities declining – CDD study Quality of life in Ghanaian cities declining – CDD study

3 hours ago

Bawku: Registration halted to avert clash between our staff and residents — EC Bawku: Registration halted to avert clash between our staff and residents — EC

3 hours ago

Bekwai MCE shed tears over 18-year-old woman raped to death Bekwai MCE shed tears over 18-year-old woman raped to death

3 hours ago

EC colluding with NPP to disenfranchise Ghanaians – Governs Agbodza EC colluding with NPP to disenfranchise Ghanaians – Governs Agbodza

3 hours ago

Mahama left 'B+', 'robust' economy 'with buffers' not 'super junk' one - Minority tells Finance Minister Mahama left 'B+', 'robust' economy 'with buffers' not 'super junk' one - Minorit...

3 hours ago

Im guilty – 22-year-old suspect admits killing madam in Kumasi ‘I’m guilty’ – 22-year-old suspect admits killing madam in Kumasi

3 hours ago

Bible-chomping, poor-performing Ofori-Atta now 'Konongo kaya' finance minister - Minority caucus Bible-chomping, poor-performing Ofori-Atta now 'Konongo kaya' finance minister -...

Just in....
body-container-line