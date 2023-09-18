Ghana's city dwellers highly stressed – CDD survey

A study conducted by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that residents of cities in the country are experiencing high levels of stress.

This research, known as the 'Ghana Cities Monitor' was undertaken to assess the quality of life of urban dwellers in the country.

The study encompassed 23 cities across Ghana, including the three Metropolitan Assemblies: Kumasi Metropolis, Accra Metropolis, and Tamale Metropolis.

Additionally, it included 20 Municipal Assemblies in the Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Northern regions.

The CDD examined various aspects of life, consisting of six major components and 17 sub-components, to measure the quality of life in these cities.

Regrettably, none of the cities achieved even a quarter of 100 points in terms of local governance, participation, and accountability, as reported by Mr Gildfred Asiamah, a Research Analyst at CDD.

''These aspects encompassed healthcare, education, social protection, job opportunities, and access to markets," he explained.

However, the research found that issues relating to communication, electricity, and water services received more positive feedback from the participants.

Mr Asiamah highlighted the considerable challenges faced by residents in urban areas, leading to their heightened stress levels.

He called on the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to step up their efforts to improve the living conditions of people in these cities.

On a related note, Prof Paul Sarfo-Mensah from the Department of Bureau of Integrated Rural Development at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) advocated the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He argued that such elections would incentivise MCEs and DCEs to work diligently to enhance the lives of their constituents and secure their positions.

-Classfmonline.com