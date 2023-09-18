ModernGhana logo
Ablakwa donates Life Jackets to constituents crossing river for limited voter registration

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has taken steps to ensure the safety of teenagers in his constituency who will have to cross rivers to register in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, September 17, Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that he had donated "hundreds of Life Jackets to the various river crossing points" in the constituency.

The decision, he said, comes as an estimated 2,000 18-year-olds will have to travel across the Volta River to register at Battor due to the EC's "one registration centre per district" rule.

The MP lamented that "Due to the EC’s condemnable ‘one registration centre per district’ decision, we estimate that some 2,000 18-year-olds will have to embark on this risky journey to get registered."

He also criticized the EC for "made no provision for Life Jackets in such constituencies, despite its intransigence."

However, Ablakwa vowed to take safety into his own hands, saying "I am, however, determined to keep my beloved teenagers safe and alive.”

