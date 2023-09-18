A/R: 18yrd old girl found dead at Bekwai after suspected rape by a gang

A teenage girl has been found dead at Anwiankwanta Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region after a suspected rape incident.

The victim identified as Georgina Agyeman was found over the weekend in a shocking state in an uncompleted building at Abenkyim, a suburb of Anwiankwanta.

She was found with her buttocks facing the sky, her underwear strangling her neck, and her jeans trousers partly removed.

In addition to the blood found on the floor where she was lying, Georgina Agyeman also had blood stains on her vagina.

According to the information gathered, the victim now deceased went missing on Friday when she did not return from work.

Although her family and some friends embarked on a search to find her, they were unsuccessful.

The search continued on Saturday evening before she was found in the evening around 4 p.m.

The family has since been grieving and calling on the Police Service to step up investigation to arrest the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to Bekwai Municipal Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.