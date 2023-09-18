Akufo-Addo has abandoned all Zongo E-blocks — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of abandoning all the E-block projects he started in the Muslim-dominated communities (Zongos) before leaving office.

"When we were sharing the E-Blocks, several of them were allocated to the Zongo and Muslim communities but many of those schools have been abandoned", the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress said on Saturday, 16 September 2023, at the NDC Greater Accra Regional Zongo Caucus Stakeholders Forum in Accra.

"We have done a lot in our Zongos but we are not the type who come with a paper and read. Our people can see for themselves the work the NDC did when we were in office", Mr Mahama added.

Also, he promised to complete all abandoned projects should he return to office.

"I’m making a promise that when we come, we will continue all abandoned projects", noting: "Even projects that this current NPP government does not finish, we will continue and finish because they are funded by taxpayers’ money, so when you abandon them, you’re wasting the money of Ghanaians".

The forum brought together representatives of various Zongo and Muslim sects and institutions within and outside the party to share their experiences and discuss topics of mutual interest to create social connections and a sense of community.

National Chief Imam Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu was present at the forum.

Mr Mahama expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for their continued support for the NDC, saying: "We appreciate that support and that’s why anytime we come to power, we try to make sure that when we are sharing the National cake and development, the Zongos get their fair share".

He used the opportunity to urge all eligible citizens who are yet to be registered voters to take advantage of the Electoral Commission's ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

He also cautioned the EC officials against discrimination in the exercise.

He noted, "Everybody came from somewhere and that is why Ghana is a strong nation. We are united in our diversity and cultures so we must know that we are all Ghanaians and have equal rights to be recognised as such".

