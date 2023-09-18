I believe in the spirit of continuity; NPP projects will not be stalled when I regain power—Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has pledged to finish all abandoned projects when he regains power in 2024.

According to the former president, taxpayer's money must not go to waste.

He said at the NDC Greater Accra Regional Zongo Caucus Stakeholders Forum in Accra, that political parties must adopt the spirit of continuity.

“I’m making a promise that when we come, we will continue all abandoned projects.

“Even projects that this current NPP government does not finish, we will continue and finish because they are funded by taxpayers’ money, so when you abandon them, you’re wasting the money of Ghanaians,” John Dramani Mahama stated.

He added “When we were sharing the E-Blocks, several of them were allocated to the Zongo and Muslim communities but many of those schools have been abandoned. We have done a lot in our Zongos but we are not the type who come with a paper and read. Our people can see for themselves the work the NDC did when we were in office.”

The forum brought together representatives of various Zongo and Muslim sects and institutions within and outside the party to share their experiences and discuss topics of mutual interest to create social connections and a sense of community.

One notable personality at the forum was the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

Mr. Mahama acknowledged his appreciation for the long-standing support his party has received from the Zongo communities and the Islamic fraternity and vowed never to take it for granted.