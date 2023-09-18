Before your showdown with Mahama first address pressing economic concerns – Seth Terkper to Bawumia

18.09.2023 LISTEN

Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper has laughed off Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s insistence on giving former President John Dramani Mahama a showdown in the 2024 general elections.

The Vice President in an engagement with New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Oti Region said he is the only aspirant the National Democratic Congress (NDC) fears.

He said he has massive support from Zongo communities across the country and will give the NDC and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama a showdown in next year’s general elections.

“If you listen to what the Zongo communities across the country are saying, it is a very welcome development. People in the Zongo are skeptical that the NPP will choose me as its presidential candidate.

“However, if they do, they (the Zongo people) will vote massively for me. If I contest in 2024, the Northern Regions and the Zongos, the two strongholds of the [NDC], will fall to the NPP, and if they fall, the NDC cannot win the elections.

“This explains their fear of Dr. Bawumia because they fully understand that if I am the NPP candidate in December 2024, I will give them a showdown,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Seth Terkper said the Vice President cannot be taken seriously.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia should channel his showdown energy into addressing the many economic challenges that are making life difficult for the Ghanaian people.

“Before we even consider a showdown between Vice President Bawumia and former President Mahama, the NPP led by President Nana Addo Dankwa and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must first address the pressing economic concerns that many Ghanaians have,” Seth Terkper said.