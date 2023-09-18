ASA Savings and Loans conducts free eye and medical screening at Jamestown, Madina market

ASA Savings and Loans as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on Tuesday, September 12, screened residents of Jamestown and businessmen and women at Madina market for free.

At Jamestown, over 200 people made up of aged, young adults, and children were screened for their eye, hepatitis B, malaria, diabetes, and cholesterol.

The medical doctor of Modern Care Clinic, Mr. Akugri Abdul Rahaman, disclosed that most of the people screened had eye-related ailments, some tested positive for malaria, and few tested for hepatitis B.

As part of the screening, treated mosquito nets and drugs were freely distributed, fully funded by the company.

At Madina market, 201 market men and women were screened. The eye was the headline ailment screened, and others such as malaria, hepatitis B, sugar level, and BMI were checked and tested.

Free drugs and treated mosquito nets were freely distributed as well.

Dr. Kingsley Quist, medical doctor of Health Haven clinic advised the participants for the medical screening to check their diets and exercise regularly to boost their immune system.

Mr. Justice Korsah and Madam Glanita Agyemang of ASA who supervised the exercise were elated at the numbers that showed up at Jamestown and assured of their continued support to the society.

At Madina market, Mr. Godson Adzafi, the Area manager, and Mr. Prince Oparah, the branch manager of the company who supervised the activity entreated the market men and women to make it a point to regularly check their health status.

The assurance from ASA Savings and Loans is that the free eye and health screening at James Town and Madina market won’t be the last.

This year, the annual tradition of organising free health screening has continued in the various communities where the company operates.

It is just one aspect of the many CSR activities the company undertakes yearly.