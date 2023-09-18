ModernGhana logo
Bawku: EC district office closed down, limited voter registration halted

The Electoral Commission office in Bawku in the Upper East Region has been closed down after the third day of registration.

Sources say tension was brewing after the Electoral Commission allegedly created another centre within the township without notice of the various stakeholders.

The situation, sources say, might be the reason behind the closure of the Electoral Commission Office.

In a telephone conversation with the head of the Upper East Regional Electoral Commission Office, Williams Obeng Adarkwa said the office was attacked causing them to abandon the place.

A ModernGhana team visited the Electoral Commission office on Sunday, September 17 in Bawku Municipality and saw that the entire office was abandoned.

Prospective registrants are calling on the EC chair as a matter of urgency resume to work to get them registered

Atubugri Simon Atule
Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

