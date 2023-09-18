ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Otumfuo leaves for UK to deliver keynote address at SAASUM

Headlines Otumfuo leaves for UK to deliver keynote address at SAASUM
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The King of the Asante Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, left Ghana last week for the United Kingdom to grace the upcoming St Andrews Africa Summit (SAASUM).

The Summit, hosted by St. Andrew's University in Scotland, saw the Monarch delivering a keynote address on the topic ‘Traditional Leadership in a Modern Society’.

The event took place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Upper College Hall of the university.

“His Royal Majesty will provide insight into the Kingdom of Asante and how the diverse peoples of Ghana fit into local and national government,” noted the organizers of SAASUM.

The occupant of the Golden Stool will also be held to a reception after his address.

“This reception is in collaboration with the University, where students and community members will be able to witness a live press conference and obtain the rare opportunity to network and meet with an array of professionals— from the King himself to other varying politicians, University administrators, journalists, business owners, and more,” the organizers of SAASUM noted.

St Andrews Africa Summit (SAASUM) is a student-led initiative that promotes a versatile discussion about Africa, Africans, and African Affairs.

-3news.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

History will remember Ofori-Atta and Bawumia for taking Ghana to IMF in an ambulance - Minority History will remember Ofori-Atta and Bawumia for taking Ghana to IMF in an ambul...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Sarah Adwoa Safo to contest Dome-Kwabenya seat again after apology Election 2024: Sarah Adwoa Safo to contest Dome-Kwabenya seat again after apolog...

1 hour ago

I will complete all unfinished NPP projects — Mahama promises I will complete all unfinished NPP projects — Mahama promises

1 hour ago

Ill contest Asante Bekwai parliamentary Seat - COP Alex Mensah I’ll contest Asante Bekwai parliamentary Seat - COP Alex Mensah

2 hours ago

Flood divides Bole-Bamboi-Wa highway Flood divides Bole-Bamboi-Wa highway

2 hours ago

The suspects with the stolen car Killer houseboy sells madam’s car for GH¢100,000, uses some for Uber car

2 hours ago

NDC left behind robust economy – Ato Forson responds to Ken Ofori-Atta NDC left behind robust economy – Ato Forson responds to Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

GHS warns of rapid spread of Apollo in all 16 regions GHS warns of rapid spread of Apollo in all 16 regions

2 hours ago

Our daughter was murdered for galamsey rituals — Family of girl raped to death Our daughter was murdered for galamsey rituals — Family of girl raped to death

2 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta calls for fit-for-climate global financial system Ken Ofori-Atta calls for fit-for-climate global financial system

Just in....
body-container-line