Otumfuo leaves for UK to deliver keynote address at SAASUM

The King of the Asante Kingdom, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, left Ghana last week for the United Kingdom to grace the upcoming St Andrews Africa Summit (SAASUM).

The Summit, hosted by St. Andrew's University in Scotland, saw the Monarch delivering a keynote address on the topic ‘Traditional Leadership in a Modern Society’.

The event took place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Upper College Hall of the university.

“His Royal Majesty will provide insight into the Kingdom of Asante and how the diverse peoples of Ghana fit into local and national government,” noted the organizers of SAASUM.

The occupant of the Golden Stool will also be held to a reception after his address.

“This reception is in collaboration with the University, where students and community members will be able to witness a live press conference and obtain the rare opportunity to network and meet with an array of professionals— from the King himself to other varying politicians, University administrators, journalists, business owners, and more,” the organizers of SAASUM noted.

St Andrews Africa Summit (SAASUM) is a student-led initiative that promotes a versatile discussion about Africa, Africans, and African Affairs.

-3news.com