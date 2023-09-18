Evaluate government's efforts to combat corruption based on the party manifesto — GACC to Ghanaians

18.09.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Mrs. Beauty Emefa Narteh, has advised Ghanaians to judge a politician's commitment to fighting corruption during their term in government by the pledges they made in their manifestos.

The best approach, according to Mrs. Narteh, to judge a government's dedication to the fight against corruption is to compare its actions while in office to the pledges it made in its manifesto.

She made this statement at the Ghana News Agency's Tema Industrial News Hub boardroom discussion forum on the battle against corruption.

As she put it, "Over the years, we see political leaders claiming to have fought against corruption more than their predecessors, but as a coalition, we look at what the data says."

Concerns about the normalization of corruption in Ghana have been expressed before, she continued, and Ghanaians can attest to the fact that it is spreading like wildfire. As a result, the problem shouldn't be ignored, she emphasized.

People must not pay bribes before they can receive public service delivery, the Executive Secretary of the GACC stated.

Data recently gathered by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in the Ghana Integrity of Public Services Survey, painted a concerning picture of corruption in Ghana.

She added that the Afro Barometer Report had also revealed that more than 50% of people polled believed that corruption was an issue at the presidency; this is not encouraging for the battle against corruption.

The President must be aware of this since it is the highest in twenty years; he must understand that these are the people who gave him the mandate; as a result, the government's fight against corruption must be done in a way that would win the public's trust, she added.

Meanwhile the NPP, in its Election 2020 Manifesto, dubbed "Leadership of Service: Protecting Our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All," on the sub-theme "Governance, Corruption, and Public Accountability," said it will continue to improve the financing of governance and anti-corruption Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The institutions include the Ministry of Justice, the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Office of the Auditor General, and the National Commission for Civic Education.

Others are the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and EOCO, to enable them to recruit, continue to train, and retain dedicated staff to support the fight against corruption.

The NPP also promised to provide resources for the Right to Information Commission to effectively operationalize the Right to Information Law.

In the party’s 2016 manifesto, it promised to establish, by an Act of Parliament, an Office of the Special Prosecutor, who will be independent of the Executive, to investigate and prosecute certain categories of cases and allegations of corruption and other criminal wrongdoing, including those involving alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act and cases implicating political officeholders and politicians.

Enhance accountability in governance by promoting the effective separation of powers.

It also promised to provide adequate provision to secure the independence of the judiciary; help to strengthen the institutional capacity of Parliament to solidify parliamentary oversight of the executive that requires the President to within 14 days, forward a list of appointments made in pursuance of Chapter 24 of the Constitution to the Auditor General, and amend the law relating to asset declaration to provide for sanctions, which may include forfeiture of appointment.

It also promised to establish an automatic mechanism for the transfer of statutory funds to designated agencies such as the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), and NHIS as stipulated by law.

Amend the relevant sections of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), particularly sections 3, 151, and 239-257, to make corruption a felony rather than a misdemeanour, and reform laws to set time limits within which an appointing authority must fill any vacancy or confirm a person acting in that office where that

the institution has a watchdog role

It promised to ensure the passage of the Right to Information Bill, strict enforcement of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), and transparency by establishing a transaction price database that will be periodically reviewed to conform to market trends.

It also promised to bring to an end the prevailing regime of impunity, where people found to have stolen or fraudulently benefited from public funds are merely requested by the Attorney General to refund the same on their own terms or are sheltered at the Office of the President.

It also promised to ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the Auditor General and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament and sponsor the establishment of an interactive website for public reporting of corrupt practices in accordance with the Whistleblower's Act, 2006 (Act 720).

