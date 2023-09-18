ModernGhana logo
M-CODe to take part in 2023 Mole Conference

18.09.2023 LISTEN

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) to take part in the "MOLE XXXIV WASH Conference 2023" to work with other stakeholders as the international community ramps up its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Representatives from the media coalition will play a crucial role by joining WASH practitioners, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders from all over the world to share insights and innovations and map the future of the sector, according to a statement signed by Mr. Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor, and copied to the media in Tema stated.

The esteemed Mole XXXIV WASH Conference is set to take place in Jirapa, in the picturesque Upper West Region, from October 29 to November 3, 2023.

The statement urged interested parties to work together and financially support M-CODe delegates throughout the nation so they could attend the conference.

M-CODe stated that the critical media group's presence will enhance Mole XXXIV because the team will contribute to debates on a variety of themes while also providing insightful, accurate, balanced, and unbiased news coverage.

The statement praised GAMA and World Vision Ghana, who funded M-CODe members the previous year, to attend the conference. "We are requesting that additional stakeholders join GAMA and World Vision in supporting more M-CODe members this year."

This year's conference is anticipated to draw experts from the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies as well as non-governmental organizations, academic institutions, development partners, and universities.

Other participants would come from the private sector, media professionals, faith-based organizations, civil society organizations, and community-based organizations.

The conference will provide attendees with a unique chance to share the outcomes of successful initiatives and projects and learn from best practices used around the nation and beyond.

It is anticipated that participants will network with relevant stakeholders in the WASH sector, meet industry leaders, and share what works and what doesn't. It will also serve as a critical mass of stakeholders and actors committed to prioritizing and promoting sustainable WASH service delivery.

-CDA Consult || Contributor

