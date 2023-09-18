NPP already lost the 2024 general elections in 2022 due to cedi depreciation – Ken Agyapong

Flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has declared that the New Patriotic Party lost the 2024 elections in 2022 due to the cedi depreciation.

It could be recalled that between the last quarter of 2022 to early 2023, the Ghana cedi experienced huge depreciation against the dollar.

The cedi dropped from 7 cedis to 1 dollar to 15 cedis.

This resulted in high inflation where prices of fuel, foodstuffs, and other commodities witnessed a sharp rise.

This was ascribed to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war by the government.

Addressing the crowd at a 'showdown health walk' on Saturday 16th September at the forecourt of Oman FM in Accra, Hon Kennedy Agyapong claimed that the NPP has already lost the 2024 general elections.

He said the cedi depreciation destroyed businesses and depleted the life savings of many Ghanaians.

"We lost the elections in 2022. The time the Ghana cedi destroyed the hard work of many businessmen, all the way to the tomato seller. Ghanaians will never forget that. The time the middle class went to court because their monies were lost, and the time the pensioners had their monies gone, Ghanaians will remember that," he indicated.

He continued, "I'm the only one who speaks true to the power and the only person to lead the to break the 8."

He urged delegates to vote massively on November 4 for him to lead the party to break the 8 in the 2024 general elections.