Apostle Victor Hukpati criticises money making churches

Apostle Prophet Victor Hukpati, the Founder and General Overseer of the Hand of God Church of All Nations (HOGCOAN), has condemned the growing phenomenon of church establishment as a means for money making and wealth creation.

He said the church should instead be transforming lives and preparing souls for the kingdom of God.

The Prophet said the establishment of churches of late had become an avenue for job creation for Founders and General Overseers, which was an affront to the Gospel Ministry and had reduced the body of Christ to a money-making venture.

Prophet Hukpati was speaking during a Sunday Church Service at the auditorium at Dzodze in the Volta region.

The Man of God said the Church must serve as a conduit for the alleviation of burdens on people, instead of “extorting from members whiles the receiver feeds fat on what people struggle to contribute to the name of God and religion.”

“You collect from the people, acquire wealth for yourselves, feel good and call it blessing. What blessings are the people receiving?

You make people pray day and night and fast, yet, their problems remain unsolved, making them move from one prayer camp to another seeking solution and freedom all in the name of God,” the Prophet lamented.

He encouraged the Christian community to consider economic opportunities and investments that could be harnessed to solve problems confronting the Church, instead of “extorting” from poor Church members.

“With profitable investment, the Church can generate revenue to build hospitals, schools and so on that will inure to the benefit of society,” he said, while urging Christians to practice good health and keep their environments clean to improve on Public Health and Safety.

