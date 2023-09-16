ModernGhana logo
Plot against IGP: Atta Akyea looks like a defence counsel for the bitter police officers – Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo wants Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Atta Akyea to resign from his role as Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee probing the plot against Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Among some of his reasons is that Samuel Atta Akyea has not been partial as chairman of the committee.

In a post on Facebook, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said the Chairman of the Committee looks more like a defence counsel for the bitter police officers caught on tape plotting to have the IGP removed to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the 2024 General Election.

According to him, the posture of the chairman makes it clear that he has personal biases against Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

“You aren’t smarter than Ghanaians. We can glean your partiality. Your body language, line of questioning, and recurring remarks consistently hint at personal biases against the IGP.

“You don’t look like a credible chairman of any important committee. Rather, you look more like a defence counsel for the bitter police officers whose quest to be made IGPs so they can subvert the will of the people has been exposed,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

In the last few weeks, Samuel Atta Akyea and the members of the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked audio tape have engaged all the persons involved.

The Committee started with an invitation to Chief Bugri Naabu before questioning the three officers involved; COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Asare.

Last Tuesday, IGP George Akuffo Dampare was dragged before the Committee to address many allegations made against him.

After his appearance, many Ghanaians including Prof. Ransford Gyampo praised him and admonished him to continue his good works.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
