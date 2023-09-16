Plot against IGP: Atta Akyea’s role on Committee is a nuisance, annoying; he must recuse himself – Prof. Gyampo

16.09.2023 LISTEN

Senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has expressed displeasure about how Abuakwa Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Atta Akyea is chairing the Committee set up by Parliament to probe the leaked audio tape plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police.

According to him, Atta Akyea has been annoying and a nuisance in his chairing of the committee’s proceedings.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said if Atta Akyea does not have any personal interest then he should recuse himself and allow the committee to proceed with the probe into the leaked tape without him.

“It is not by force to chair this committee, especially when your work output is more of a disservice. If you don’t have any personal interest in this matter, then recuse yourself or get replaced by the Speaker, as your role is more of a nuisance, and annoying, particularly when you think we are unable to read in between the lines. Just recuse yourself, it is not by force,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

In the last few weeks, Samuel Atta Akyea and the Parliamentary Committee he chairs have engaged the persons heard on the leaked audio tape plotting the downfall of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Following various allegations against the IGP, he appeared before the committee to tell his side of the story.

When he appeared before the committee, he refuted allegations of mismanaging the Police Service and assured the public that his administration is focused on transforming the security service.